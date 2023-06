The Johnny Miles Running Event is set for Sunday, June 18 in New Glasgow.

The CIBC Wood Gundy 5 kilometre and Shiretown Dental Clinic Youth Challenge will begin at 9 a.m. and the Advocate half marathon and Sobey’s 10 Kilometre will begin at 9:05.

Saturday is the last day to register for the events.

For more information, visit johnnymilesevents.com/