Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend in New Glasgow to feature 5K, 10K, half Marathon and Marathon Races

The Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend is set to kick off this weekend in New Glasgow.

Saturday will feature the Johnny Walk and Free Kids Fun Run. Sunday will feature the Johnny Miles Marathon, the Advocate Half marathon, the Sobeys 10k, the CIBC Wood Gundy 5k, and the Shiretown Dental Clinic 5k student challenge. The Michelin post race luncheon and awards follow all these events.

In 1996, the year that marked the 100th anniversary of the Boston Marathon, Miles spoke about winning the marathon in his youth.

Miles resided in Nova Scotia for much of his life, winning two Boston Marathon’s in 1926 and 29.

For more information on the event or to register, visit www.johnnymiles.ca