Journalist and Author Linden MacIntyre to Receive an Honourary Degree at St. FX Fall Convocation

St. FX University is recognizing one of its own with an honourary degree at fall convocation.

The school has announced that 1964 graduate Linden MacIntyre is being acknowledged for his significant contributions to journalism and as an award-winning journalist.

MacIntyre had extensive career in journalist, first as a parliamentary correspondent for both the Chronicle-Herald and the Financial Times. In 1976, he joined the CBC, beginning as a current affairs producer and reporter in Halifax. He moved to the CBC network in Toronto in 1980 where he held a variety roles, including the start-up team of the Journal, a daily current affairs show that was a companion to its national newscast. He also had a stint and host and national editor on CBC Radio’s Sunday morning. He also began co-hosting the Fifth Estate on CBC TV in 1990 and stayed with the program for 24 years. He’s received a number of awards for his work in broadcasting, including 10 Gemini Awards and an International Emmy.

In 1999, MacIntyre began his career as an author starting with the novel the Long Stretch. His 2009 novel the Bishop’s Man won Canada’s top literary award, the Giller Prize for fiction. A 2007 memoir entitled Causeway, A Passage from Innocence, won the Edna Staebler Award for creative non-fiction His most recent book was published this year, the Winter Wives. He is currently researching a non-fiction book.

More than 300 students will be conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates at convocation to be held on December 4th