Judge appointed for Fatality Inquiry in Guysborough

Nova Scotia provincial court judge Warren K. Zimmer will preside over the fatality inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family.

As per the province’s Fatality Investigations Act, the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court is responsible for appointing a judge to oversee such inquiries.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service appointed Allen Murray, Chief Crown Attorney in Antigonish, as the prosecutor to attend at the inquiry.

The fatality inquiry proceedings will be held in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. A release from the Nova Scotia Judiciary state preparations are underway now and the inquiry