Judge Paul Scovil to Complete Desmond Fatality Inquiry Report

Pamela Williams, Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia, has appointed Judge Paul

Scovil to take over all responsibilities related to the Desmond Fatality Inquiry.

Judge Warren Zimmer was originally appointed to preside over this Inquiry; however, his status as a Provincial Court judge expired on Friday, June 30th, and the Province has decided not to extend him under the Regulations Respecting Part-time Judges of the Provincial Court.

Judge Scovil is also retired but has continued to sit as a per diem judge, as needed across the province. He will still appear for those court dates already scheduled before him, but otherwise Judge Scovil will focus solely on completing the report and recommendations that Judge Zimmer started in 2022.

When the final report and recommendations are complete, they will be filed with the Provincial Court.