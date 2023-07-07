Judge Reserves Decision in Consolidation Court Case

During a Nova Scotia Supreme Court hearing in Antigonish this morning, Justice Timothy Gabriel reserved decision on the matter involving the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish.

Justice Gabriel heard arguments from Donald MacDonald, representing three residents representing local community group Let Antigonish Decide, Robert Grant and John Shanks, representing the municipality of the county of Antigonish.

Following arguments from both sides, Justice Gabriel reserved decision for a later date.

Last year, three residents representing local community group Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish that the group intended to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion of council to move forward with the consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish.