Judicial Recount Scheduled for Glace Bay-Dominion

There will be a judicial recount in last week’s provincial election for the district of Glace Bay- Dominion. The recount was requested by NDP candidate John Morgan and was ordered by a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Judge. The recount will be held at the Sydney Justice Centre next Monday, August 30th.

On election night, PC candidate John White came out on top in a tight race, garnering 2,759 votes. Morgan, finished in second with 2,726; 33 votes fewer than White. There were 35 ballots rejected of 7,965 ballots cast.

The deadline to apply for a judicial recount for the provincial election was on Monday.