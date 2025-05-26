Judique Making Plans for its 250th Anniversary

The community of Judique is planning for its 250th anniversary this summer.

Catherine Gillis, councillor for Inverness’s District 6 which includes Judique, West Bay and Port Hastings, said they have a great committee of locals who plan to kick things off with a re-enactment on August 2 of the landing of Michael MacDonald in 1775.

Gillis said a number of events will follow, noting they tailored the celebration to work with the Judique on the Floor Celebration in the second week of August.

Gillis said a full schedule of events is upcoming, adding everyone is welcome to visit Judique and experience the hospitality of residents.