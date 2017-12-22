Judique Native to lead Port Hawkesbury YMCA

Posted at 6:21 am on December 21, 2017

The YMCA in Port Hawkesbury has a new manager who is no stranger to the area. Patti MacDonald-David began manager duties Wednesday and was selected from a strong group of candidates.
Andre Gallant is the CEO of YMCA Cape Breton and says that Patti brings a strong background of professional development to the table. Gallant adds that having a local from Judique will make the transition to manager a little easier:
MacDonald-David has worked for government, health organizations and not-for-profits, which Gallant says makes her a great fit. Gallant says there is also a goal for the Port Hawkesbury YMCA to bring people out of their house through ‘leisure activites’, such as quilting or painting.


