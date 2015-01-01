Judique Writer Trena Christie-MacEachern debuts Her First Novel at a Book Launch at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre

The Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique is hosting a book launch this weekend featuring a local author.

The event, slated for 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, will feature a debut novel, “The Light of Day” by Trena Christie-MacEachern of Judique

Christie-MacEachern says the book is set in 1950’s Cape Breton in the fictional village of Port Hope and it follows the life of her main character Maggie MacDonald .

In the book, Maggie struggles to find herself and her place in her family. Christie-MacEachern that includes some travelling for Maggie.

Christie-MacEachern says the first draft of the novel took about six to nine months to complete. She had some help from friends, who offered suggestions on revisions to the initial manuscript before submitting it to the publisher, Moose House Publications in Annapolis County