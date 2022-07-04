BOY – Charity and Olivier Broussard, Port Hawkesbury
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A solar-powered, student-run ice cream business in Antigonish County, Happy Cones is back. This year, it will be Morristown, but it also plans to be part of special events including the Main Street Fair and the Antigonish Highland Games. https://bit.ly/3R91CpP
After having to pivot the past couple of years to virtual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Antigonish Highland Games is returning with a busy week of in-person attractions. https://bit.ly/3unskl7
Two men have been charged with stealing copper wire from Nova Scotia Power substations and power poles in Trenton. https://bit.ly/3a8D3Jj
Solar-Powered Business Happy Cones returns for Another Seaso...10:56 am | Read Full Article
A seasonal student-run business in Antigonish County is back for its second season. The solar- powered enterprise Happy Cones, will be serving ice cream at its new location on Cribbons Point Road in Morristown, just off Highway 337. Happy Cones, operated by student entrepreneur Nicky Nicholson, will be also be at the annual Main Street […]
Antigonish Highland Games Return9:38 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Highland Games are back in-person. The Antigonish Highland Society operations manager Dan Cochrane said the organizers are happy to see the games make a return this year. Yesterday saw the opening of the 157th Antigonish Highland Games Church service and events will run all week. Tonight with see the Ships of 1801 Society’s […]
Sports Roundup – July 35:53 am | Read Full Article
It took the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offence a couple of quarters to get rolling Saturday, but the defence was solid from the start in helping to crush the Montreal Alouettes 40-21 at Mosiac Stadium in Regina. The Green Machine’s defence finished with six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in […]