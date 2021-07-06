Yard sale from 9 to noon at the Little Harbour Community Center. Community table, plus private sellers. Come and meet your neighbors and find a treasure.
RCMP, local fire departments and other officials are on scene of a truck fire on Highway 4 at Barney's River Station The truck, carrying 100 litres of diesel fuel ignited at 7:15 am. Traffic in the area will be rerouted until later this afternoon. (RCMP photo)
Flower Boxes Damaged on Whidden’s Bridge in Antigonish4:20 pm | Read Full Article
Some of the flower boxes maintained by the Town of Antigonish in the downtown area have been vandalized. The chair the town’s Community Enhancement Committee, Municipal Councillor Andrew Murray, says damage occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Whidden’s Bridge. Murray says this is the worst damage in one location in many years. […]
Guysborough District Warden says Municipality Remains Optimi...4:05 pm | Read Full Article
The warden for the district of Guysborough says the municipality remains optimistic following a recent LNG announcement. Last week, Pieridae Energy Limited CEO Alfred Sorensen issued a release stating while the company has made tremendous progress in advancing the Goldboro LNG project, it has not been able to meet all the key conditions necessary to […]
Sports Roundup – July 45:36 am | Read Full Article
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the N-B-A Finals for the first time since 1974. Khris Middleton scored 32 points to lead the way in a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Phoenix Suns in the final. […]