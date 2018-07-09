Yard sale July 13th, 14th and 15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of Merland Road near the Railway Crossing on Highway #4.
New Glasgow Police say there were three residence break-ins over the weekend. It's asking the public for help in their investigation. https://t.co/GifJvfHRvI
An Antigonish native and recent @stfxuniversity graduate Hannah Chisholm is moving closer to her dream of starting her own business, thanks in part to prize from Innovacorp. https://t.co/ET1WL49a0k
Another honour for emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm. The Antigonish County native and St. FX University graduate has won 15-thousand dollars from Innovacorp for their annual Spark Innovation Challenge. She was one of 15 finalists to receive funding from 122 submissions. Chisholm is developing a product called Eggcitables, a plant based egg alternative that can […]
The Antigonish Highland Games paid tribute to three prominent local individuals over the weekend. The games were dedicated to Allan J. MacEachen, James MacPherson and Anna Winnifred “Winnie” MacDonald. Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc told the official opening of the Games the province has lost a great figure and a dear friend to many with MacEachen’s passing. […]
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent an 11 member squad to the Ken Dun Senior Provincial Championships the weekend of July 5th-8th. PHAST was one of 25 teams from all over Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the Eastern US with over 300 swimmers in the pool. Swimmers were required to qualify for the […]