Multi-family yard sale July 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1709 Brierly Brook, off Hawthorne Street.
Happy Birthday Ava MacDonald, have a great day, enjoy your birthday and the Tim's treats.
Maritime Launch Services takes another step in its plan for a Spaceport near Canso; it has registered the project for environmental assessment. https://t.co/Sj31jHsclR
Maritime Launch Services Submits Proposal for a Spaceport to...6:48 am | Read Full Article
Maritime Launch Services will hear back sometime this summer in regards to its environmental assessment. MLS registered its Canso spaceport facility for environmental assessment on July 4. Nova Scotia Environment Minister Margaret Miller will render her decision on or before August 23. The Environment Department will accept public comments on the registration until August 3. […]
Hannah Chisholm receives support from Innovacorp for her bus...11:25 am | Read Full Article
Another honour for emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm. The Antigonish County native and St. FX University graduate has won 15-thousand dollars from Innovacorp for their annual Spark Innovation Challenge. She was one of 15 finalists to receive funding from 122 submissions. Chisholm is developing a product called Eggcitables, a plant based egg alternative that can […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Participate in Swim Mee...10:38 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent an 11 member squad to the Ken Dun Senior Provincial Championships the weekend of July 5th-8th. PHAST was one of 25 teams from all over Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the Eastern US with over 300 swimmers in the pool. Swimmers were required to qualify for the […]