Yard sale July 14 at 9 a.m. at 256 Summerside Bayfield Road, Afton.
Happy Birthday Jocelyn MacLean of Heatherton. Have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Subway trivia: One in five men have never worn THIS. What?---Know it, you could win breakfast for 2 this morning!
Chase the Ace ends in Margaree with a $1.2 million Jackpot10:28 am | Read Full Article
Chase the Ace in Margaree is over. The Ace of Spades was picked during the weekly draw last night at the Margaree Forks Firemen’s Club. Winning the big prize was Barb Reddick and Tyrone MacInnis of Guysborough and Glace Bay. Last night’s jackpot was more than 1.2 million dollars. Proceeds from Chase the Ace go […]
Excitement Building To Opening of 2018 Special Olympics Nati...1:59 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says there’s a sense of excitement as the Special Olympics National Summer Games draws near. The Opening Ceremonies will be on July 31st and competition wraps up on August 4th. Boucher says you can sense the buzz downtown as businesses get ready for the influx of visitors and the involvement of […]
X-Men Hockey’s Chase Marchand Headed to Chicago Blackh...1:15 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Hockey Goaltender Chase Marchand has been invited to attend the Chicago Blackhawks development camp next week. The camp opens Monday, the 16th and continues until Friday, the 20th at MB Ice Arena in Chicago. His coach at St. FX, Brad Peddle says Marchand intends to play pro hockey after graduation and this […]