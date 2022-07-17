Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Children aged six months to four years old will soon able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. https://bit.ly/3AO3Vcl
New Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says he's excited as he begins his new role. https://bit.ly/3IELFE2
With a successful Canada Day Celebration and Antigonish Highland Games, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says you can sense a lot of excitement in the community, which bodes well for the rest of the summer. http://bit.ly/3uRrgWC
PCR Positive Tests, Hospitalizations and Deaths from COVID-1...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness released its covid 19 epidemiologic summary for June. The department stated a total of 7,570 PCR positive results, 144 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from COVID-19 were observed during the month of June 2022, with number of PCR positive results, hospitalizations, and deaths decreased compared to the previous […]
Health Authority Official says No Real Pointpoint to What is...12:36 pm | Read Full Article
Andrew Heighton, the Nova Scotia Health Director of Integrated Rural Health Services for the eastern zone, said it’s accurate to say we’re seeing an increase in unscheduled emergency department closures in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the past few years. Overall, he said, the goal is to keep the departments open but the scheduling for […]
Sports Roundup – July 176:15 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games will wrap up this morning. Medals will be awarded in Athletics, Bocce, Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Softball and Golf. Community members and participants will gather in Potlotek today for the opening ceremonies of the Mi’kmaq Summer Games. Aside from a number of competitions, the event also highlights Mi’kmaq […]