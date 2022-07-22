GIRL – Erica and Charles Beaton, Queensville
Please see the updated timeline regarding the exploration of consolidation. In the coming weeks we will share more details on how residents can submit their comments and feedback. The Report will be one component of Council's overall decision-making process this coming fall.
Antigonish RCMP say this summer is a bit busier than last. https://bit.ly/3aZU3BQ
It was a successful Antigonish Highland Games, with more admissions to the grounds than the last games in 2019. https://bit.ly/3ooSWP0
Fire Occurred on Holiday Island Ferry12:45 pm | Read Full Article
A representative from Northumberland Ferries confirmed a fire occurred on the ship Holiday Island earlier today. RCMP, fire crews, the coastguard, and paramedics responded to the emergency. Lieutenant Commander Brian Owens with the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination centre stated the received a distress call at 11:17 this morning indicating there was a fire in the […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall10:33 am | Read Full Article
You will be paying less at the pump today for both gasoline and diesel. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 3.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.83.4 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.84.2. Diesel […]
Antigonish native Shauna Neary named Nova Scotia’s Hoc...7:08 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Shauna Neary is the recipient of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Hal Lewis Award. Named in honour of former Hockey Nova Scotia volunteer Hal Lewis, the award recognizes the province’s official of the year. Neary received some prestigious officiating assignments this past season, including the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary, as well […]