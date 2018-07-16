Multi family yard sale July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 173 Southside Harbour Road.
Happy Birthday Ashton Kirk of Dunmore. Have an awesome day and enjoy the TIm's treats.
Prime Minister to visit Pictou County and Antigonish Tuesday1:45 pm | Read Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a couple of stops in Northeastern Nova Scotia tomorrow. Trudeau will first pay a visit to East Pictou Middle School for an announcement at 10 a.m. The PM will then travel to Antigonish for a barbecue at St. FX University near Morrison Hall hosted by Central Nova MP Sean […]
Delorey says there access to family practice physicians is c...10:41 am | Read Full Article
Recently Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the selection of 10 new family medicine residency spaces in the province. Delorey says there is an obvious need for primary care in the province, a critical part of the capacity to provide such care relies on the province’s access to family practice physicians. A release from the […]
Clark wins IWK 250 at Riverside8:48 am | Read Full Article
Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine captured the John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup by winning IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway yesterday. The race was halted due to rain on lap 74 Saturday night. The stacked field included drivers from six provinces and two states. Dave O’Blenis from Boundary Creek, New Brunswick came home second while […]