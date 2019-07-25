GIRL – Robyn Greenaway and Isaiah Chandler, Port Hood
The Cabot Links airport project is being shelved for now after the cancellation of a review by the federal minister of rural econimic development. More details in our news at 4pm.
Found: a pencil case, just off Main Street in Antigonish. Please contact Hughie.Abernathy@gmail.com for its return.
Cabot Links Airport Won’t Go Ahead3:58 pm | Read Full Article
The proposed airport project at Cabot Links in Inverness is on hold following the cancellation of a review by the federal minister of rural economic development. In a statement released today by her office, Bernadette Jordan says there currently isn’t enough information to demonstrate how the airport will “respond to Cape Breton’s needs.” Jordan says […]
Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to be be cl...12:50 pm | Read Full Article
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of the weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will not be accepting patients from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There are no physicians available to cover shifts. Anyone with urgent medical needs should […]
Sports Roundup – July 216:38 am | Read Full Article
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]