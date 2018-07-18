Yard sale July 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 4006 Highway 316, St. Andrews.
The accessible ballfield project in Antigonish got another boost, $50,000 from the County of Antigonish. https://t.co/sIzs0hrwGD
Antigonish County supports Accessible Ballfield Project1:54 pm | Read Full Article
The County of Antigonish is contributing $50,000 to the costs of an accessible ballfield in the area. Earlier this year, Antigonish Challenger Baseball received $150,000 from the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation for an accessible ballfield, including a turf infield and wheelchair accessible dugouts. They also received $150,000 from the Town of Antigonish for […]
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says hosting National...9:48 am | Read Full Article
With the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games less than two weeks away, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron called the event a huge opportunity for the area. He said an area of this size being able to host an event of this magnitude is a great story. He said the area far exceeded the […]
Kenny Wallace declared winner of IWK 250 after three drivers...1:19 pm | Read Full Article
There’s been a change in the final results of the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway. Officials with the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour says after a post -race inspection, it has disqualified three cars for unapproved carberators including first place finisher Cassius Clark and runner up Dave O’Blenis. With the disqualifications, NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace, who […]