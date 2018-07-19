Yard/moving sale July 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 89 Gilfoy Road, Williams Point.
Police find Human Remains in the water off Port Hood1:12 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say human remains have been found in the ocean, about 10 nautical miles from Port Hood. Police say there were alerted of a body in the water around 6:30 last night. The remains were recovered just after midnight and have been transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy. The RCMP is working with the Nova […]
Barney’s River Fire Chief Welcomes Government Commitme...7:18 am | Read Full Article
A fire chief who has lobbied extensively for the twinning of the 104 Highway between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish is pleased with government commitments for the project. The province will spend $195 million dollars on the 38 kilometre development, while Ottawa will chip in another $90 million. Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald says he’s […]
Kenny Wallace declared winner of IWK 250 after three drivers...1:19 pm | Read Full Article
There’s been a change in the final results of the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway. Officials with the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour says after a post -race inspection, it has disqualified three cars for unapproved carberators including first place finisher Cassius Clark and runner up Dave O’Blenis. With the disqualifications, NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace, who […]