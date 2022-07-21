Listen Live
Here are some tips from the Department of Health and Wellness and Public Health on how you can prevent tick bites, and what to do when they happen - https://novascotia.ca/ticksafety/
@nshealth
The federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen says the impact to residents affordable housing developments like Appleseed Court in Antigonish County can be significant. https://bit.ly/3B6Gv1N
It was a successful weekend as Antigonish hosted the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Games. https://bit.ly/3zn3SDi
RCMP Makes Presentation to Guysborough District Council12:31 pm | Read Full Article
A delegation from the RCMP spoke to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council at the regular monthly council meeting on Wednesday. Cpl. Mike Wilson, who is based in the Canso detachment, reviewed the current staffing situation in the Guysborough District which includes Sherbrooke, Guysborough and Canso — there are no vacant positions. […]
Community Navigator Reports past few months have Busy and Su...11:56 am | Read Full Article
Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association, said the past couple of months were both busy and successful. In May, she said the association hosted its first AGM and made a presentation at the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation AGM to share some of their dealings with Nova Scotia […]
Antigonish native Shauna Neary named Nova Scotia’s Hoc...7:08 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Shauna Neary is the recipient of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Hal Lewis Award. Named in honour of former Hockey Nova Scotia volunteer Hal Lewis, the award recognizes the province’s official of the year. Neary received some prestigious officiating assignments this past season, including the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary, as well […]