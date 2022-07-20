Yard sale- moving sale: beginning at 10 a.m., 2009 Little Mabou Road, West Mabou
Happy Birthday Kolton Ludlow Kyte of Antigonish County, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. We have a voucher with you name on it, you can drop into the station Mon - Fri 9 - 5 , enjoy...
July 20 Subway trivia: A survey says that when you move, THESE are the possessions you’re least likely to pack up and take with you. What are they? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
The consultants report on the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town & County is expected either late this month or early next. There will be no recommendations, but will capture what they heard from the public. https://bit.ly/3zgsPQy
The federal provincial, and municipal governments dropped some major funding on two projects for Antigonish County. The three levels of government announced green upgrades for nine community buildings in the county, including six community centres, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The facilities include the Mini-trail Community Centre, Highlander Curling Club, St. Andrews Community […]
A ceremony to mark the completion of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s new complex was held this morning. Appleseed Court has 12 affordable housing units, with one, two and three bedroom as well as barrier free apartments. A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event including Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen; Central Nova […]
Antigonish native Shauna Neary is the recipient of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Hal Lewis Award. Named in honour of former Hockey Nova Scotia volunteer Hal Lewis, the award recognizes the province’s official of the year. Neary received some prestigious officiating assignments this past season, including the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary, as well […]