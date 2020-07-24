The Cape Breton Partnership and the Town of Port Hawkesbury are teaming up on two waterfront development projects. The first initiative is creating a Port Hawkesbury Waterfront Plan to guide future development of the waterfront. The second is a feasibility study of a Marine Innovation Centre. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says in recognizing the […]
Organizers of the annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert in Inverness County are keeping the spiritof the event alive. This year’s concert was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizers plan to post highlights of past concerts on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Sunday was the date the concert was scheduled to […]
A pair of hockey enthusiasts recently received recognition from Hockey Nova Scotia. Brent MacEachern, with the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, received the Jacques Comeau Award while Max Sinnis, with the Picotu County Minor Hockey Association, received the house coach of the year award.