Valley View Villa in Riverton was evacuated at a precaution on Sunday. https://bit.ly/3zwp7mc
A Jazz and Music Festival will be hosted in Antigonish later this year. https://bit.ly/3Bg5YGu
July 25 Subway trivia: One in 5 adults say they still have an emotional response to THIS sound. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says New Trail Outside Antigonis...12:47 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it will transform the ability of local residents to get around on the outskirts of the town of Antigonish. As part of a number of green infrastructure announcements last week in Antigonish County, it was also revealed a multi-use pathway would be constructed along Trunk 4 between Beech Hill Road and […]
RCMP Investigate Motorcycle Crash in Malignant Cove11:53 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish District RCMP say a 52-year-old Truro man sustained life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash over the weekend in Malignant Cove. Police say just after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle on highway 245. Investigators say the motorcycle left the road and came to rest in a ditch. […]
Sports Roundup – July 246:07 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS At Riverside Speedway, Greg Proude picked up the biggest win of his career at the IWK 250, pocketing over $25,000 in purse and contingency funds. It’s Proude’s second win of the season, but it didn’t come easy as he had a hard charging Dylan Blenkhorn to contend with for the final laps. Blenkhorn, […]