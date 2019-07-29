BOY – Erinn Roy and Andrew Sargent, West Mabou
GIRL – Kendyl Sylliboy and Joshua Gould, Wekoqmaq
The Executive Director of CACL Antigonish, Jeff Teasdale, says the social enterprise has made great strides in the past year. https://t.co/aKLuw8uzAZ
Happy Birthday Andy MacDonald, Frasers Mills, have a great day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
The executive director of CACL Antigonish says it’s been a great year for the social enterprise. The organization held its summer barbecue on Friday, an opportunity to reflect on the past 12 months and to thank the many supporters in the community. Jeff Teasdale says sharing the space with the Antigonish Legion in the East […]
Antigonish County will see some water line improvements thanks to help from the federal and provincial governments. In a joint announcement on Friday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron announced funding for water projects in Antigonish, Richmond, and Colchester counties. The federal government is investing […]
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]