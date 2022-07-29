Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Due to the power outage in the Sherbrooke area, the Shoppers Drug Mart in Sherbrooke is closed for the remainder of the day.
Almost 3,200 people saw the RCMP Musical Ride over two nights in Antigonish this week. The event was a fund-raiser for CACL Antigonish. https://bit.ly/3zeBXUN
The Coady & Tompkins Memorial Public Library in Margaree will be closed Saturday.
St. FX Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Fall Semester3:34 pm | Read Full Article
In a letter issued earlier this week, StFX President Andy Hakin updated the campus community on the university’s COVID-19 protocols. Hakin stated the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, as well as the wider Antigonish community, remains a priority for the school, adding the university will use a responsible, science based approach informed […]
RCMP Musical Ride in Antigonish a Big Success3:15 pm | Read Full Article
CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the RCMP musical ride in Antigonish helped raise almost $10,000 for his group. Over two nights, the event brought in around 3,200 visitors with a full house each night. Teasdale called the turn out tremendous, noting the funds raised will go directly into the CACL operational budget. Teasdale thanked of the event`s sponsors and volunteers, as well as the RCMP, and media sponsor 989xfm. Facebook Twitter
Lots of locals heading to the 22 Canada Games11:27 am | Read Full Article
The 2022 Canada Games kick off next weekend and there will be large contingent heading up from the Highland Region. Taking part locally in track and field events will be Arisaig’s Aidan MacDonald, Thorburn’s Breanna and Allie Sandluck, New Glasgow’s Cara MacDonald, Pictou’s Jenna Reid, Fraser’s Mountain’s Keighan DeCoff, Antigonish’s Siona Chisholm, Mairin Canning, and […]