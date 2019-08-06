BOY – Brittany LeBlanc and Steven Forgeron, Lower South River
Visitors to Cape Breton Highlands National Park are getting a taste of Mi'kmaq culture again this summer from a former chief of the Wagmatcook First Nation. https://t.co/TKXkPMBh9z
Players who suit up for Junior B or C hockey teams in Nova Scotia this fall will have to wear full face shields. https://t.co/cGBZS2esxW
Local Trail Organizations Among 29 Groups to Receive Provinc...1:47 pm | Read Full Article
Several local trails will benefit from an announcement by the province today. Lands and Forestry Minister Ian Rankin on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine, says 29 trail development projects across the province will receive more than $972,000. Locally, the largest grant for upgrades is $75,000 to Inverness County’s Celtic Shores Coastal […]
Junior B and C Players in Province to Wear Full Face Shields...1:34 pm | Read Full Article
Following a push by Hockey Canada, Hockey Nova Scotia made full face shields mandatory for Junior C and Junior B hockey for the coming season. Adam Rodgers, president for the Strait Pirates Junior B hockey club, said clubs received word of the change last month at the junior B league AGM. He said reaction to […]
