The developers of Cabot Cape Breton, which includes Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness is growing. Cabot has purchased the Castle Stuart resort in Scotland. (photo credit of 5th hole of Castle Stuart Links: Darren Chisholm) https://bit.ly/3RbXFRt
Antigonish Challenger Baseball families and buddies. Challenger Baseball is cancelled for July 7th. We look forward to seeing you back at the field next week.
There will be three names on the ballot for a Special Election to fill a vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council. Tuesday was the deadline to file nomination papers for candidates interested in running. Seeking the council seat are Debbie King, Trevor DeCoste and Amber Carrigan. Advance polls in this election will be held on […]
A local construction company submitted the low bid for two projects in Victoria County for drainage, guardrail, asphalt concrete patching and repaving. S. W. Weeks Construction posted the lowest estimate of $5,053,777 for the work. Both projects are on Highway 105. One is for a 3.2 kilometre section west of Trunk 30, while the other […]
Several local players were chosen in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s entry draft this week. Two were chosen in the seventh round; forward Riley Sampson of the Cape Breton West Islanders by the Moncton Wildcats and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie of the Pictou County Weeks Majors by the Halifax Mooseheads Three other members of the […]