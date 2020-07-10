GIRL – Chelsye and Michael King, Lower South River
Minor sports are starting again, but it will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. http://bit.ly/2ZehQFi
There have been more sightings of bears near residential areas lately in Antigonish County. A regional biologist for the Lands and Forestry department in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, Harrison Moore, says there may be several reasons. http://bit.ly/2OdhQix
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise9:50 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline and diesel prices are up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline rose 3.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is 98.9 cents in the eastern mainland. In Cape Breton it’s 99.7. Diesel is also up, by 2.9 cents a […]
Lands and Forestry Regional Biologist says There May Be Seve...9:34 am | Read Full Article
A regional biologist with the province’s Lands and Forestry department there are likely several reasons bears are being seen more often lately in the local area. Recently there have been several reports of Bears near residential areas of Antigonish County. Harrison Moore says usually when you see bears near homes is because they have a […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson to Work as a Linesmen in N...6:47 pm | Read Full Article
NHL Officials are getting their assignments for the league’s proposed return to play. One of the officials that’s getting the nod is Antigonish native Matt MacPherson, one of 10 linesmen assigned to the Toronto hub. MacPherson has logged more than 600 NHL regular season games and 45 playoff games. He also worked the 2018 Stanley […]