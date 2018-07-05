Multi family yard sale July 7 at 61 Tamara Drive from 9 a.m. to noon
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Too hot outside? ... pop by the library to cool down! We’re air-conditioned! #Trenton #NewGlasgow #Stellarton #Westville #Antigonish #RiverJohn & #Pictou (2 new air-conditioners arrived yesterday!) @NSProvLibrary @941ECFM @ClassicRock979 @989XFM @nsemo @CBCNS @APCcoordinator
Heartland Tour comes to Antigonish this Weekend1:50 pm | Read Full Article
The Heartland Tour is set to hit town this weekend. The province wide biking tour is hosting an event in Antigonish, promoting health and exercise on July 8. Two cycling events are taking place, with registration and the opening remarks taking place at 8:30 a.m. Both rides, one to James river and back and one to […]
District of Guysborough to remove dog specific breeds from i...1:45 pm | Read Full Article
It’s good news for some dog owners in the area. During a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough voted to remove mention of specific dog breeds from its dog by-law. Warden Vernon Pitts said the issue came to his attention last week after a resident […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]