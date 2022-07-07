Listen Live
The price at the pump for both gasoline and diesel is now below $2.00 a litre. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to lower prices by 10.4 cents a litre for gasoline and 10.3 for diesel. https://bit.ly/3bRXQ4a
Three people are seeking the vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council. The Special Election will be held Saturday July 30th. https://bit.ly/3ylYBKv
The developers of Cabot Cape Breton, which includes Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness is growing. Cabot has purchased the Castle Stuart resort in Scotland. (photo credit of 5th hole of Castle Stuart Links: Darren Chisholm) https://bit.ly/3RbXFRt
Northern Pulp Owners to Buy Resolute Forest Products11:43 am | Read Full Article
The owners of the idled Northern Pulp paper mill in Pictou County are expanding. The Paper Excellence Group says it is acquiring Resolute Forest Products in a deal work $2.7 billion or $20.50 per share. Resolute, which produces market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, sells its products in more than 60 countries. It has […]
Businessman and Philanthropist the late John W. Chisholm to ...11:41 am | Read Full Article
The late John W. Chisholm, a local businessman who was a leader in Nova Scotia’s construction industry, is being honoured by his peers. Chisholm is one of four inductees to the 2022 Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame. Chisholm, founder of Nova Construction, received countless honours for his business leadership and philanthropy, including an honourary […]
Inverness County’s Brian MacInnis wins Hockey Nova Sco...11:35 am | Read Full Article
A leader in Inverness County’s hockey community has received a prestigious award. Brian MacInnis of the Cape Breton West Islanders Under 18 Major Hockey League team is the winner of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Ken Mantin Award. Named after a former president of Hockey Nova Scotia, the Ken Mantin Award recognizes an individual who has made […]