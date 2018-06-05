A GIRL born to Emmy Googoo of Waycobah First Nations
Atlantic Nurses Gather for a Labour School At St. FX Univers...2:35 pm | Read Full Article
About 350 nurses from the four Atlantic provinces are at St. FX University this week. They are here for what’s called the Eastern Labour School. The three day event is hosted by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, The N-S-N-U’s President is Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton. She says the school offers a variety […]
Fraser Speaks to One of the Demonstrators from Monday’...2:06 pm | Read Full Article
Following a country wide series of protests, including one in front of his Antigonish constituency office, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said he welcomes peaceful engagement by residents. About 30 people protested locally in one of around 100 protests across the county against the federal government’s 4.5 billion dollar buyout of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]