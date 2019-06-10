Listen Live
Late Bus: 311, Antigonish East, CarolAnn Bowie, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 15 minutes late this morning, due to mechanical issues.
Fatal Pick-up-Pedestrian Collision at Pictou Landing3:25 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say charges are pending against a driver involved in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened on Pictou Landing Road in Pictou Landing early Sunday morning. The collision happened at around 4:30 a.m. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 50-year-old female pedestrian from Pictou Landing was struck by a pick-up truck. She was pronounced […]
Local Municipalities receive funding for Beautification and ...2:13 pm | Read Full Article
Several local municipalities have received grants under the province’s Beautification and Streetscaping program. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is getting $20,000 for signage and wayfinding as part of its Destination Reeves Street Project. The Municipality of the County of Inverness has two projects approved; $14,750 for Streetscape and Beautification in Port Hood and $20,500 for […]
Cape Breton Screaming Eagles Names Jake Grimes Head Coach1:12 pm | Read Full Article
The wait for the next head coach of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles is over. The Sydney based team announced Dartmouth native Jake Grimes as their new bench boss. He replaces Marc-Andre Dumont, who the Eagles fired in April. Grimes started coaching in the OHL in the 2004-2005 season, serving as assistanct coach with the […]