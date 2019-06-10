Listen Live
The operators of the airport in the Port Hawkesbury area isn't happy with speculation an airstrip might be built near the Cabot Links Golf Course in Inverness. https://t.co/8tmHffw1Es
Late Bus:
Rte 444 - Elwyn Sangster running 15 mins late this afternoon. (June 10)
Officials at Allan J MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport conce...1:35 pm | Read Full Article
The head of a Cape Breton airport is not pleased with talk of the federal government looking at another airstrip in the area. Celtic Air Services president David Morgan said reports of the federal government investing in a new Inverness based airport to support the Cabot Links golf course and resort are unsettling. If the […]
Westville Roger MacKay Prepares for a Run at Federal Politic...1:21 pm | Read Full Article
A local mayor will run in the next federal election. Westville Mayor Roger MacKay is the Central Nova Conservative candidate for the fall’s federal election. MacKay, who’s been involved in municipal politics for the last 20 years, said he wanted to run for the Conservatives because he wants to ensure people have an opportunity to […]
PHAST Finishes Fourth in Antigonish Swim Meet10:35 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish over the weekend for the AA Spring Champs. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing in 4th overall. Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m I.M., 200m and 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M. Mariah […]