GIRL – Diane and Matthew Hart, Baddeck
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Due to a water main break, students at Dalbrae Academy will begin dismissing at 2 PM (June 18)
Due to a water main break, students at Bayview Education Center will begin dismissing at 2 PM (June 18)
St. James United Church Social Justice Committee Raises Acce...7:09 am | Read Full Article
Following a presentation from the St. James United Church Social Justice Committee during Monday night’s Antigonish Town Council meeting, the mayor said more needs to be done. The presentation centred on accessibility within the town and highlighted some areas where improvements are needed. Specifically mentioned was the fact there are no blue parking spots on […]
Construction on Hawthorne-Main Street Intersection in Antigo...6:45 am | Read Full Article
The new intersection is on budget. Work on the Hawthorne-Main Street intersection in Antigonish is well underway. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the paving, curbing, and sidewalk work is done. The next thing to be done is the traffic lights, which she said will happen over the next few days. Council received a lot of questions […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players S...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. The top local pick was forward Neil MacLean of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen fourth overall by the Fredericton Red Wings. Forward Merle Putnam of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets was selected in the second round […]