A BOY born to Travis and Chelsea Burke of Country Harbour
Baddeck RCMP charge a New Brunswick Motorist with Stunting1:07 pm | Read Full Article
Baddeck RCMP have charged a motorist for speeding more than 70 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit. Police say yesterday afternoon, officers stopped a car in Highway 105 in Baddeck Bay that was clocked at 171 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone. Officer also noticed the car passing numerous vehicles. A […]
Antigonish To Join Eastern District Planning Commission in J...12:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish will officially join the Eastern District Planning Commission on July 3rd. The announcement was made in a joint release by the town and the commission this morning. The commission provides planning, subdivision and building inspection services for the town of Port Hawkesbury and the counties of Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Antigonish. […]
Local runners Perform well in the Johnny Miles Running Event...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Dave MacLennan of Scotsburn has won the 12th Johnny Miles Marathon in New Glasgow. MacLennan crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours 47 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Matthew White of Dartmouth and Ian Blokland of Camrose, Alberta. Amelia Fraser of Whitehorse was the top female finisher in the race. Raymond […]