Parks Canada contained a forest fire in Cape Breton Highlands National Park yesterday. https://t.co/44xsUF02Me
Coyle recognizes the contributions of Joan Dillon in the Sen...2:38 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Senator Mary Coyle paid tribute to the late Joan Dillon in the Upper Chamber yesterday. Dillon, a driving force behind X-Project, died earlier this year. Dillon spend four decades with X-Project, where students visited the communities of Paqtnkek , Pictou Landing, Sunnyville, Lincolnville, and Uper Big Tracadie; providing small-group educational assistance, mentoring, workshops […]
SiRT to Investigate Sydney area Incident2:34 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating what led to a 22-year-old female sustaining serious injuries over the weekend. A release from SIRT states Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a call from concerned family members about a female who threatened to run into oncoming traffic at Exit 4, Frenchvale on Hwy #125 […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players C...7:44 am | Read Full Article
A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA […]