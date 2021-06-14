Listen Live
Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links and Cape Breton Highland Links nam...10:34 am | Read Full Article
Three Cape Breton golf courses have made an elite list. Golf Digest is out with its rankings of the 30 best courses in Canada this year. The number one course in the nation is Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, unchanged from last year. Its sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is 6th, up one from 2020. […]
Hanlon Brothers Collaborate on New Jazz Album9:55 am | Read Full Article
It’s taken a while but a pair of music making brothers are releasing an album together. The Hanlon Brothers Quintet, a collaboration between local Jazz professor and guitarist Jake Hanlon and his brother Josh, a jazz pianist and composer currently living in North Texas, are releasing their album NS TX on Tuesday. Jake, said he […]
Sports Roundup – June 135:47 am | Read Full Article
E-S-P-N admits it should have cut away more quickly, rather than linger on the scene when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given C-P-R on the field after collapsing near the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition last night after being […]