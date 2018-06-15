Yard sale June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 130 Liberty Lane, Glen Aire Estates.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
St. FX University names alumnus and philanthropist John Peacock as its new chancellor.: https://t.co/rStGqxI822
209 former U SPORTS student-athletes are listed on @CFL rosters tonight as the 2018 season kicks off! Good luck to all of our former players! 🔥👌
John Peacock to succeed Susan Crocker as Chancellor of St. F...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
St. Francis Xavier University recently named John Peacock, a StFX alumnus and Canadian corporate and philanthropic leader, as the university’s 10th chancellor. Peacock is the retired executive VP of Fednav Limited where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors. He is also on the Board of Teekay Offshore Partners and is active in […]
Fuel Prices change slightly10:48 am | Read Full Article
There’s not much change in fuel prices in the province this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline drops 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.25 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.25.8. While the price […]
Riverside International Raceway Race Season begins with Ron ...10:45 am | Read Full Article
Race season at the Riverside International Speedway starts this weekend as the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour rolls into the area with the Ron MacGillivray Chev Buick GMC 150. It’s the third of the 12 races this season for the tour. Paul MacLean, general manager at Riverside, says the track is ready to go […]