Yard sale June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3 Garvie Road , Antigonish.
Johnny Miles Running event this weekend in New Glasgow, street closures can be found here https://t.co/MpuX8KWXBP
Happy Birthday Cameron Chisholm Antigonish, have a great day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Nova Scotia Health Authority looks for New Members for Patie...8:57 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is looking to fill five spots on its twelve member Patient Family and Public Advisory Council. The council which has been in place for the last 18 months, provides feedback on a number of topics including primary heath care, ethics, policy and planning. They are looking for people from Cape […]
Antigonish County Commits $200,000 to Antigonish FarmersR...8:51 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association recently thanked the Municipality of the County of Antigonish for the commitment of $200,000 for the construction of the new farmer’s market building. The funding will be spread over two years. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron pointed to the success of the famrer’s market over the years. A release from […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players C...7:44 am | Read Full Article
A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA […]