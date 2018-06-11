Yard sale June 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7675 Roachvale, Guysbourough (Just at top of hill past Hendsbee’s Garage). Rain date Sunday, June 17.
The Emergency Department at St. Anne Centre will be closed on Wednesday June 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM and it will reopen on Thursday, June 14 at 7:00 AM. Closure is due to unavailability of Physician coverage
With 50 days to go before the opening of the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish, Games organizers have released a theme song and video. It’s called “Let me Win”, written and recorded by multiple East Coast Music Award winning artist Charlie A’Court and a group of Special Olympics Athletes from across the province. […]
Health Minister says Doctor Shortages Not Just a Rural Issue2:04 pm | Read Full Article
With numbers showing the waiting list for doctors is growing, the province’s health minister says access to family physicians, nurses and primary care providers is not just an urban versus rural issue or even a Nova Scotia issue. Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health and Wellness minister Randy Delorey said regions across the country are […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Hosts Provincial Junior...7:09 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, hosted 170 swimmers, from 10 teams across the province for Juniors, Spring Edition, Provincial Championships from June 8th -10th. St. Francis Xavier University provided the perfect venue with an “athlete’s village” residence setting, and phenomenal recreation staff. Over three days of competition PHAST secured 4th overall for the […]