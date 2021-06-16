Listen Live
Happy Birthday Alana Borden of Heatherton, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to the address supplied.
June 16: Late Bus:
132, Inverness, Audrey LeBlanc, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 15 minutes late this morning.
Bluenose II to visit the Local Area This Summer6:55 am | Read Full Article
The Sail past season schedule for the Bluenose 2 is out and locals will get a chance to see the well-known vessel. During its trek around the province, local spots on the tour include Canso on June 23, Whitehead June 24-25, Sheet Harbour August 27, Picotu August 28, Port Hood September 2, Arichat September 4-5, Liscomb […]
Restrictions Ease as Province Moves into Phase 2 of Reopenin...4:15 pm | Read Full Article
During an update Tuesday Premier Iain Rankin thanked residents for their work and sacrifice in dealing with the latest round of COVID-19. Rankin noted 67 per cent of the province received at least one dose of vaccine. This news comes as the province announced it is moving into phase two of its reopening plan tomorrow. […]
Andrew Boyle to Join Novas Coaching Staff6:24 am | Read Full Article
The Nova U15 hockey team has a new coach with local connections. Nova president Shane MacIsaac announced former Antigonish Junior B Bulldog Andrew Boyle as the newest member of the team’s coaching staff. Boyle is a former Cape Breton West Islander and played with the Bulldogs for five seasons, serving as captain for two. Boyle […]