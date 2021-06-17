BOY – Meaghan and Chris Mills, Antigonish
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
BEAR SIGHTING: Listener spotted a black bear crossing the road near the Mink Farm in New Harbour - exercise caution in the area.
The delivery of flyers was an issue at Wednesday's meeting of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. http://bit.ly/3xnVkYO
Province reports 14 New Cases of COVID-193:17 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 14 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say 12 of the new infections are in Central Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation. One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. One […]
Flyer Service Delivery issues Raised at District of Guysboro...11:28 am | Read Full Article
Flyer delivery service in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough has been an issue in recent months. At yesterday’s regular council meeting, representatives of the media company Saltwire, responsible for flyer delivery in the MODG, met with the council via Zoom at the regular monthly council meeting. At issue is the delivery of flyers […]
Andrew Boyle to Join Novas Coaching Staff6:24 am | Read Full Article
The Nova U15 hockey team has a new coach with local connections. Nova president Shane MacIsaac announced former Antigonish Junior B Bulldog Andrew Boyle as the newest member of the team’s coaching staff. Boyle is a former Cape Breton West Islander and played with the Bulldogs for five seasons, serving as captain for two. Boyle […]