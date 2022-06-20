GIRL – Bobbi Clark and JC Cyr, Inverness
Canadian Actor, Producer and Studio Opertor Christian Potenz...9:50 am | Read Full Article
Canadian actor, producer, and Infinity Forge studio operator Christian Potenza was in Antigonish last week while visiting the family of some of his friends. Potenza said it was his first time he’s been out and about for a while, and decided to head this way. He said he’s always wanted to bike the Cabot Trail […]
Antigonish native Dr. Tanya Broesch Receives Outstanding Tea...9:35 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and Simon Fraser University psychology professor Dr. Tanya Broesch is the recipient of a prestigious award from the post-secondary institution. The university has conferred the 2022 Barry Beyerstein Award for Excellence in Teaching. Based on nominations from students, the award is given annually to recognize excellent teaching of regular faculty. The students, in […]
Antigonish Preparing to host Special Olympics Nova Scotia Pr...10:16 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]