BOY – Leanne LaLacheur and Justin Jeffrey, Port Hawekesbury
Late Busses (June 24)
Rte 132, Audrey Spooney, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Rte 321, Tim McGrath, will be 30 minutes late the afternoon.
Rte 346, Wesley Anstley, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Rte 353, Jeanette MacKean, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Looking for destination for a scenic drive locally this summer? The popular web portal https://t.co/u2WcN6mf11 suggests that one of the best in the country is in Cape George, Antigonish County. https://t.co/wMcmObYrXJ
A local MLA is now sits without a party. Earlier today, Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston announced the removal of Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon from the PC caucus. Houston said he didn’t make the decision lightly. He pointed to a recent situation with Paon not complying with a legislative motion […]
It’s an opportunity for local seniors to hone their driving skills. Antigonish Town and County Crime Prevention is holding a driver refresher course next week it calls Operation Boomers. Senior Safety Coordinator Anita Stewart says the session will allow seniors to review the rules of the road and safe driving practices It’s a one day […]
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]