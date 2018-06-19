Listen Live
Antigonish Town Council has made it official, signing a three year agreement with the Eastern District Planning Commission. The commission will assume planning-related services for the town. https://t.co/9pQCXCE7AS
The Antigonish Highland Games are getting closer. Games week begins July 1st. https://t.co/eiOwVhfbIj
Antigonish Signs for a Three Year Term with Eastern District...10:50 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council has signed on to be a part of the Eastern District Planning Commission. The town and the commission made the announcement in a joint release on Monday morning. The town signed on for a three-year term during its regular council meeting on Monday night and EDPC director John Bain was on hand […]
RCMP in Antigonish County lay charges of Attempted Murder an...10:23 am | Read Full Article
Early last Thursday morning, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a complaint of an incident involving three males on Treaty Lane. Following an investigation with help from the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, police charged Thirty-six-year-old Michael Kane, and twenty-seven year old Nigel Henderson, both of Paq’tnkek, with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and several breaches […]
Local runners Perform well in the Johnny Miles Running Event...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Dave MacLennan of Scotsburn has won the 12th Johnny Miles Marathon in New Glasgow. MacLennan crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours 47 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Matthew White of Dartmouth and Ian Blokland of Camrose, Alberta. Amelia Fraser of Whitehorse was the top female finisher in the race. Raymond […]