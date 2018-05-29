Four family yard sale at the former Hazel Hill Fire Department Hall, Hazel Hill Saturday, June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2:31 pm
St. Ninian Parish in Antigonish is organizing a retreat that explores Hope, Happiness and Healing through the Holy Spirit. The retreat weekend, that opens Friday will be at the Claymore Inn Conference Centre. One of the featured presenters is Father Denis Phaneuf of Saskatoon, an experienced speaker on the ministry of teaching and healing. Phaneuf says […]
11:53 am
Antigonish Town Council gave second and final reading to its new vending bylaw. The bylaw passed with four votes of support and three votes against. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the new bylaw is not vastly different than the old bylaw. She said council revisited the document over the ability of a vendor to set up […]
10:56 am
Two athletes with local connections have picked up provincial sport awards. At the Support-4-Sport Awards ceremony Saturday night Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, a member of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team was named Female Team Athlete of the Year. Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system, won the Male Team Athlete of […]