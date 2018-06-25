A GIRL born to Jeff and Jennifer Alex from Triton Brook
Happy Birthday Halle Parsons, Old Pinevale Road, have a great day, and enjoy the Tim's treats
Subway trivia: 20% of us say we miss this when we go on vacation. What?---Your chance at breakfast for 2, know the correct answer, someone will win before 8. Here's the link https://t.co/wTpSWSQ22X
A local family looks to move forward after receiving payment1:10 pm | Read Full Article
A local family is looking to move forward after the former Guysborough Antigonish Strait Health Authority and Dr. Allison Ball agreed to pay $6 million to Cullan Chisholm. Wade Chisholm, Cullan’s father, says Cullan has dealt with issues such as cerebral palsy and cognitive delay since birth. He said the payment will make things a […]
MacQuarrie is still the warden1:32 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie faced her critics on Friday morning, June 22, at a special meeting of Inverness Council. Four members of the six-person municipal unit voiced uncertainty regarding her leadership, prompting a performance review. Her review was originally scheduled for November. Council would have needed at least four people to vote against […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]