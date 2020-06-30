The Town and County of Antigonish today launched a free equipment accessibility program. Run out of the Antigonish Arena, the program provides residents the opportunity of booking and renting gear like bocce ball, lawn darts, mobi-chair, hockey sledges, sport in a bag, sand castle kits, personal flotation devices, bicycles, and more. Equipment is available for […]
Several local companies submitted low bids on road construction projects in the province. Nova Construction had the lowest quote of $1.5 million for a project in Annapolis County, concrete patching and repaving along a 11.5 kilometre section of Trunk One in the Bridgetown area. Three other companies offered estimates. S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted the […]
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Eastlink Under-18 Major Hockey League have a new assistant coach. The Islanders say former player Michael MacDonald has accepted the position and will be joining Head Coach Nick MacNeil and current assistant coach Kyle Gillies as a member of the team’s coaching staff next season. MacDonald […]